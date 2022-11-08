UW-L soccer has high hopes for deep playoff run

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Part of the NCAA D-3 women's soccer tournament runs through La Crosse.
This Friday, the Eagles will host Greenville University in the Round of 64.
UW-L was an automatic qualifier for the tournament after taking home their first conference title since 2018. They bring a 19-1-1 record and 12-game winning streak into their first-round matchup.
There's talent for the Eagles all around the pitch, starting with Ainsley Allan. The junior was recently named the WIAC Offensive Player of the Year.
Playing in front of the home crowd could be just the spark the Eagles need to ignite a deep playoff run.
"It's been a great year for the group. Since early in the preseason, we've had the feeling that we could make some progress in how good we can be, and I've just been really proud of their ability to get better every day and come hard to train every day," said UW-L head coach Jason Murphy. "I think we've played our best soccer in the last couple weeks, and I think we can play even better soccer yet, so I'm really excited about that. The opportunity to be at home for the NCAA tournament is huge- what a wonderful opportunity for our campus, for our community to bring these teams in to show some of the best soccer in the country."