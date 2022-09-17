UW-L Soccer hosts Wheaton in second home game

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Coming off their first loss of the season, the Eagles look to get back into the win column at home against the Thunder.
7 minutes in, Alexis McMahon finds a clear shot on goal from long distance. She just clears the keeper for the early 1-0 lead.
To the 38th minute, Kaitlyn Kurtz decides to keep this one herself and buried it into the top left corner from beyond the box. UW-L leads it 2-0 at the half.
The Thunder scoring started in the second half. They would end up netting 3, after no shots on goal in the first half. The Eagles were able to find 2 more goals in the half.
They secure the 4-3 win at home.
During halftime, the newly constructed Soccer/Lacrosse Support Building was officially dedicated.
UW-L Director of Athletics Kim Blum led the ceremony, where she was joined by Chancellor Dr. Joe Gow, Director of Recreational Sports Jeff Keenan, and the Head Soccer and Head Lacrosse Coaches, Jason Murphy and Cassandra Berger.
The new facility will be a large upgrade for these sports which can be played in harsh fall and spring weather.