UW-L Soccer: Jason Murphy goes for 100th win in Eagles home-opener

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Eagles are ranked 13th on the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Top-25 Poll, and they bring a 2-0 record into Wednesday's home-opener against Augsburg University.
The Eagles started the scoring in this one. In the 23rd minute, Ainsley Allan gets her head on Claire Cater's corner kick and clears the leaping keeper to put UW-L up 1-0.
That would be the score as we entered halftime.
Claire Cater hoping to get it done herself in minute 70, jukes her defender and buries the left-footed shot in the top corner. Eagles lead 2-0.
Auggies would answer back just 4 minutes later, when Molly Conners clears the keeper on a free kick.
But the Eagles lead would stay in tact, they take the home opener 2-1.
Head Coach Jason Murphy tacks this up as win #100 with the Eagles program: "The 100th win, honestly, it's not about me. It's about the other people who've committed to 90 minutes time and time again and allowed us to be able to play in big games and get some good results."