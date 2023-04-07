UW-L Softball: Eagles ride 6-game win streak into match up with Titans

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - After winning 3 straight doubleheaders, the Eagles softball team looks to keep on the gas welcoming 19-1 UW-Oshkosh for the start of conference play.
The Titans had a massive 3rd inning, resulting in 5 runs. The Eagles would get one of those back in the bottom of the 4th, but the defense was far too much.
UW-Oshkosh wins game 1, 5-1.
Remington Stark did boast a decent pitching line. After coming in during the 4th, she put up 4.1 innings of scoreless ball. She would punch out 6 Titans, while only allowing 2 hits.