Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CDT Friday was 12.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to around 12.3 feet
this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

UW-L Softball: Eagles ride 6-game win streak into match up with Titans

  • Updated
  • 0
UW-L Softball

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - After winning 3 straight doubleheaders, the Eagles softball team looks to keep on the gas welcoming 19-1 UW-Oshkosh for the start of conference play.

The Titans had a massive 3rd inning, resulting in 5 runs. The Eagles would get one of those back in the bottom of the 4th, but the defense was far too much.

UW-Oshkosh wins game 1, 5-1.

Remington Stark did boast a decent pitching line. After coming in during the 4th, she put up 4.1 innings of scoreless ball. She would punch out 6 Titans, while only allowing 2 hits.

