UW-L softball loses heartbreaker in WIAC championship, falling 8-7 to UW-Eau Claire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- After a back-and-forth contest that included a half hour rain delay, the Eagles lost a close one Sunday morning, and the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds took home first place in the WIAC tournament.
Blugolds got out to a fast start, scoring four runs in the second inning to take the early lead.
UW-L responded with two of their own in the top of the 3rd, getting RBI singles from Jordyn McCormack and Kendra Leis.
The Eagles would score two runs a piece in the 4th and 5th as well.
But down the stretch, it was UW-Eau Claire with the clutch hits.
Kyra Lard starred on offense for UW-L, finishing 4-5 with 3 RBI's.
The Eagles still have a chance to move on to the NCAA tournament with an at-large bid. Those will be announced Monday, May 9th, at 12:00pm.