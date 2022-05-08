 Skip to main content
UW-L softball loses heartbreaker in WIAC championship, falling 8-7 to UW-Eau Claire

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- After a back-and-forth contest that included a half hour rain delay, the Eagles lost a close one Sunday morning, and the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds took home first place in the WIAC tournament. 

Blugolds got out to a fast start, scoring four runs in the second inning to take the early lead. 

UW-L responded with two of their own in the top of the 3rd, getting RBI singles from Jordyn McCormack and Kendra Leis. 

The Eagles would score two runs a piece in the 4th and 5th as well. 

But down the stretch, it was UW-Eau Claire with the clutch hits. 

Kyra Lard starred on offense for UW-L, finishing 4-5 with 3 RBI's. 

The Eagles still have a chance to move on to the NCAA tournament with an at-large bid. Those will be announced Monday, May 9th, at 12:00pm. 

