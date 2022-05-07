UW-L softball loses to UW-Eau Claire, still qualifies for WIAC title game

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- UW-L softball lost to UW-Eau Claire in the WIAC tournament Saturday morning, 9-3, but bounced back to beat UW-Oshkosh and secure their spot in the conference championship game of the double elimination tournament.
The Eagles got out to a strong start against the Blugolds, taking a 3-0 lead following a Megan Scheidt home run in the 2nd inning.
But UW-EC battled back, getting long balls from Kenna Strunsee and Megan Maruna on the way to a 9-3 victory.
In the afternoon game, UW-L played UW-Oshkosh to determine who would join the Blugolds in the championship.
The two teams traded blows for 11 innings before UW-L gutted out a 2-1 win.
That sets the stage for a rematch with UW-Eau Claire at North Campus Field on Saturday. The Eagles need to wins to clinch the conference crown.