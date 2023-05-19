UW-L softball season ends with 6-4 Regional loss to Grinnell

PELLA, Iowa (WXOW) - After dropping their first Division III Regional game Thursday, UW-La Crosse softball's season is over after dropping their second game to Grinnell 6-4 on Friday.
The Eagles opened the scoring in the top of the 3rd with a Madi O'Brien line drive to right that scored Marissa Pease. They doubled that lead to 2-0 after O'Brien sneaked a grounder to left for another RBI.
Grinnell meanwhile had other ideas. Down 4-1 in the bottom of the 6th, the Pioneers scored five runs in the frame. That included a two run hit by Samantha Chu with the bases loaded to tie the game. UW-L was not able to respond in the 7th.
The Eagles finish the season 28-15. That is the most wins since 2019 and double what they had in a shortened 2021 season.