UW-L softball shows resolve after losing their coach

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The UW-La Crosse softball team saw the potential to have a big season before it began.
But how they got to the NCAA Div. III national championships is unique.
They've had to get there without their head coach Chris Helixon.
Helixon had to step away from coaching at the end of March to have aortic valve replacement surgery.
It was jolting news for the team and assistant coach Caitlin Wnek, who took over the team for the remainder of the season.
But the team has rallied behind Wnek, playing some of their best softball late in the season, winning the WIAC Tournament last week.
All this while keeping Coach Helixon in their thoughts.
"The girls responded greatly. They were really disappointed and kind of sad and somber but they understanded that Coach Helixon had to put himself first and that we were always going to be there to support him. He needed to get the surgery done. The girls have really supported me and the rest of the coaching staff. We're playing for him," said Wnek.
"We're doing all this for him. We know he would do anything to be here. We know it's so tough for Coach not to be here with us. So, we've really been giving our hearts out to it knowing that He's got our back and he's supporting us even though he'd give everything to be out here with us," said pitcher Elise Weinzierl.
UW-L will play Bethel University Thursday afternoon in Pella, Iowa in the first round of regional play.