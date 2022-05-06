UW-L softball shuts out UW-Whitewater, 4-0, in WIAC tournament first round

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- UW-L's softball team rode an early power surge and another strong start from Elise Weinzeirl to a 4-0 shutout win over UW-Whitewater on Friday afternoon.
It was the Eagles first game of the WIAC tournament. They came into the game as the top-seed after finishing the regular season on a 13-game winning streak.
Jordyn McCormack got the ball rolling for UW-L, belting a two-run home in the bottom of the 1st.
Kyra Lard and Emily Knight added solo shots in the 2nd and the 3rd, putting the Eagles out to an early 4-0 lead.
Weinzeirl was lights out on the mound, allowing only four hits and striking out five in seven shutout innings.
"We really just wanted to start out hot and get those team bats going, and once we did everyone was going after that. So we just wanted to start off strong, and it really set the momentum for the rest of the game," said McCormack. "This conference really keeps you on your toes, so just knowing that just because we won before doesn't mean we'll win again so we've still got to go out and play hard."
The Eagles will face UW-Eau Claire at 10 am on Saturday morning.