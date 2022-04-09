UW-L softball splits doubleheader with UW-Eau Claire for home opener

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The UW-L softball team opened WIAC play at North Campus Field on with a doubleheader Saturday afternoon, losing the first game 8-4, and winning the second 5-3.
Game one was tied 2-2 in the bottom of the 5th when Jordyn McCormack smacked an RBI double to give the Eagles the lead.
But the Blugolds got it right back in the top of the 6th, with Sadie Ericks rapping out an RBI double of her own.
It was tied 4-4 in the 7th, but UW-Eau Claire broke through for 4 runs in the final frame, which included a 3-run homer by Ellie Decker.
In game two, McCormack was the hero for UW-L. She ended the game with a walk-off 2-run shot.
After the split, the Eagles now have a record of 12-9 on the season.