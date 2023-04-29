UW-L softball sweeps Stevens Point

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Eagle softball enjoyed playing their home games in West Salem Saturday after walking away with a sweep of UW-Stevens Point.
UW-La Crosse won 7-5 in game one and by a score of 8-5 in game two.
The first game had a strong start for the Pointers. Sara Traxel's RBI single managed to bring home Sophia Hockendorf. Soon After, Trinity Otto was able to send Hockendorf around. UW-L catcher Anna Jensen limited the damage by throwing Otto out at second to end the first inning down 2-0.
Then in the 2nd, Madi O'Brien got the Eagles on the board with a hit that scored Jensen from third. Jordan Shultz then sent O'Brien around to tie the game 2-2. Kyra Lard stepped up soon after and managed to knock home a pair of teammates, resulting in a four-run inning. They would hang on in the end for the victory.