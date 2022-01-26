UW-L takes the win over Platteville in women's basketball

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- UW-La Crosse hosted UW-Platteville Wednesday night and took a 64-53 win over Platteville.
Alana Gilles passed to Emma Gamoke, who charged to the net for a two-pointer early in the game.
Gamoke had 13 points for the night.
Platteville took the lead in the second period with a three-pointer from Allison Heckert; Platteville dominated the court through most of the second period.
Six minutes left in the game when Paige Schumann raced down the court and passed to Julia Seidel.
Seidel fought her way to the net and tossed it up for an Eagle two-pointer.
Eagles took the win 64-53 over Platteville.