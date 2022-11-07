UW-L to host first and 2nd round of NCAA D3 soccer tournament

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- UW-L's women's soccer team will be at home to open up the NCAA tournament.
The Eagles, who were an automatic qualifier after winning the conference title for the first time since 2018, will host Greenville on Friday, November 11th at 3:00pm.
If they win that game, they will play either Illinois Wesleyan or Concordia-Wisconsin on Saturday at 5pm.
It's been a season to remember for UW-L. The Eagles are 19-1-1 on the year and take a 12-game winning streak into Friday's matchup.