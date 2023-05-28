UW-L to play Lynchburg in College World Series opener

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The UW-La Crosse baseball team now knows who their first opponent will be in the D-III College World Series.
The Eagles will play the University of Lynchburg out of Virginia. UW-L is the 6th seed in the eight team field and their opener will be against the 3rd seed.
The top seed in the double elimination bracket is Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.
UW-L will take the field for the opener on Friday at 7:45 p.m. in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Click here to see the full CWS bracket.
