UW-L tops UW-Eau Claire 51-21 in WIAC rivalry game

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WXOW)- Joey Stuzman and Brant Bohman both went over 100 yards rushing, combining for three touchdowns, as the Eagles dominated the line of scrimmage in a 51-21 win over the Blugolds.
UW-L has now won the last five rivalry games.
The Eagles pounded the rock early and often, finishing with 399 yards on the ground. Besides Stutzman and Bohman, quarterback Keyser Helterbrand also contributed to the rushing attack, including a 75-yard scamper to open the second half.
Helterbrand also had a passing score in the win.
The Eagles improve to 2-1 in the WIAC, and 5-1 overall, while the Blugolds fall to 0-3 in conference and 1-5 overall.
UW-L hosts UW-Stevens Point next week at Harring Stadium.