Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.


Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 12.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CDT Friday was 12.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.3 feet on 09/29/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

UW-L track dominates Ashton May Invitational

  • 0
TRACK1.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. - It couldn't have been an easier day at home for UW-La Crosse as the men and women's track teams placed first in their home meet Friday, the Ashton May Invitational.

The men finished with 266.5 points and the women had 331. None of the other five teams achieved half as many points.

A major outcome was the men's 400 meter dash. Eagles took the top four spots in that race, led by Caden Pearce's time of 47.53 seconds.

In the women's triple jump, junior Miah Keller took the gold with a distance of 11.65 meters.

Click here for the full men's results.

Click here for the women's full results.

