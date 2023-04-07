UW-L track dominates Ashton May Invitational

LA CROSSE, Wis. - It couldn't have been an easier day at home for UW-La Crosse as the men and women's track teams placed first in their home meet Friday, the Ashton May Invitational.
The men finished with 266.5 points and the women had 331. None of the other five teams achieved half as many points.
A major outcome was the men's 400 meter dash. Eagles took the top four spots in that race, led by Caden Pearce's time of 47.53 seconds.
In the women's triple jump, junior Miah Keller took the gold with a distance of 11.65 meters.
Click here for the full men's results.
Click here for the women's full results.