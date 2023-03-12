UW-L track program makes history, as both men and women celebrate national titles

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Indoor track season ends with a bang for UW-L. Both the men's and women's teams claimed national titles on Saturday night at the D3 indoor championship in Birmingham, Alabama.
It marks the first time in Division 3 history that one school swept both titles.
The high-flying Eagles returned to campus on Sunday afternoon with their hardware in tow.
In addition to the team titles, three UW-L athletes also captured individual crowns, including Sam Blaskowski in the 60-meter dash, Ethan Gregg in the 3,000 meter run, and Skye Digman in the weight throw.
"At UW-L, it's not a dream, or a hope, at a national championship. It's an expectation," said Gregg. "Everyday, that's how we train, that's how we operate, and that's how we execute."
"We've been on the doorstep, and knocking on the door, and our goal this weekend was to kick the door off it's hinges," said women's head coach Nickolas Davis. "That's exactly what they did. It feels great to see it finally come together when there's been so work, so much passion, so much love for one another on the team. It came together in one great weekend, and here we are."
The two national titles mean UW-L has a combined 73 between all of their athletics programs.