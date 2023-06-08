UW-L track teams get invitation to the White House

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) There's a special honor coming for the UW-La Crosse men's and women's track teams.
The national champions have been invited to the White House and will join the President and First Lady in a celebration of college athletics.
College Athlete Day will be this Monday.
The UW-L women's team won both the NCAA Division III Indoor and Outdoor national titles this past season.
The UW-L men won the indoor title back in March and placed second at the outdoor meet a few weeks ago.
Roughly 60 athletes and coaches will make the trip and be part of a celebration that honors national champions in all sports and divisions.
"Just super-excited. Both Coach (Nikolas) Davis and myself are pumped to be able to take the programs to the White House and all the cooperation we've had here on campus, from the administrators, helping us get things going in a short amount of time coming off the State Track Meet. Having an opportunity to meet the President is special in it's own. But then going through the season like we did, coming off a good season for both programs last year and then rolling into this season, this is just the pinnacle, the culmination of two good seasons here," said UW-L men's track coach Josh Buchholtz.
The UW-L contingent will leave on Saturday and return on Tuesday.