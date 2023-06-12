UW-L track teams visit the White House

Washington D.C. (WXOW) The UW-La Crosse track teams are enjoying the spoils that come with their national championships.
The athletes and coaches were at the White House Monday.
The Eagles were part of the NCAA College Athlete Day on the South Lawn.
The event brought together 47 national championship teams from 19 sports and all three divisions.
JT Zell and Emma Lawrence represented UW-L on the stage during the ceremony.
President Biden was supposed to host the event but couldn't due to the completion of root canal surgery.
Vice President Kamala Harris filled in.
"Only the best of the best become a national champion and that is you all. I know it wasn't easy. “You made tremendous sacrifices — training through injuries, birthdays, vacations, and even a pandemic,” she said. “You know, all of you, what it means to commit and to persevere."
The uw-l women's track teams won both the indoor and outdoor titles this past season.
The men won the indoor title and took second in the outdoors.