UW-L Volleyball Invitational: Eagles match-up with Bethany Lutheran on Day 2

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - UW-L has invited 6 other schools for the weekend invitational. After collecting 2 wins in Friday's matches, they look to continue their dominance Saturday afternoon against the Vikings.
Eagles leading in Set 1. Brianna Korducki takes the set and smashes it onto the Vikings side for one of her team-leading 12 kills on the match. UW-L claims set 1.
In the second set, Vikings look to push one across, but Anna Rossner sends it right back. She would secure three blocks before the match was over.
Eagles looking to get everyone involved at the net. Freshman Reese Yocum comes in from the corner for the kill.
Gabby Johnson was bringing the energy for the Eagles. She would let out an emphatic yell after collecting the kill.
UW-L wins their 4th straight, and 3rd of the tournament, following the 3 set victory: 25-22, 25-20, 25-9.