UW-L volleyball ready to soar in 2022

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- UW-L volleyball head coach Amber Dunn thinks her squad is ready to jump into the conference elite this season. The Eagle bring back 13 players, six of them seniors, from a team that finished 20-11 last year.
Some standout returners include outside hitter Bri Korducki, who was the team's second leading scorer in 2021, and middle blocker Anna Rossner, who was an all-WIAC honorable mention.
It won't be easy for UW-L to bring home a conference crown-- the WIAC is filled with talented teams-- but the Eagles should be competitive night in and night out.
"For us, I think the biggest thing is acclimating our first-years and our newcomers and getting them ready to rock and roll. But our gym right now is easily the most competitive it's been since I took this job," said Dunn. "La Crosse is a place where we feel like we can do really big things, every year we're taking a step in the right direction and putting ourselves in a good spot to do that."
"Our morale is really high right now, and we have great relationships on the team," said senior outside hitter Gabby Johnson. "We have a really close-knit group, and I think there's a lot we can do."
UW-L opens the season with a tournament at the University of Chicago on September 2nd.