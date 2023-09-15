UW-L volleyball takes home opener 3-1 over Macalester

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - To open the 10-team UW-La Crosse Invitational, the Eagles came out on top 3-1 over Macalester College in their first game at Mitchell Hall.
UW-L won the first two sets 25-17 before dropping the third before coming back and winning the fourth.
Brianne Korducki led the Eagles with 11 kills. Grace Nommensen had 20 assists and Ella Luoma had 16 digs.
UW-L will play play four total matches during the invite, including two on Saturday.
