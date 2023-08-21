 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 102 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

UW-L volleyball underway with new head coach

  • Updated
  • 0
vb1.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UW-La Crosse volleyball suffered their first losing season last year for the first time since 2014, but they hope to right the ship with a new leader at the helm.

Deb Sazama was an assistant with the program last year. She now leads the Eagles and says she's seeing the players learn a lot about the game and each other during camp.

Sazama last served as a head coach in 2003 before she pursued an education career that saw her receive a doctorate.

She feels that experience will translate to success on the court.

"I think my education background is really beneficial," Sazama said. "I'm very particular in the sequences that I do things. Very purposeful with each practice and each drill that we do. I think that's been really beneficial to us as a team."

"I think that because our team is so family focused that we have each other's back in any situation that we have," senior Anna Rossner said. "There's no bad energy involved with that. It just keeps the energy really positive in the gym."

vb2.jpg

"I think this year, it's going to be really important to have a really short mindset during the game," senior Kaity Coisman said. "Making sure we're moving on from mistakes quickly. Making sure we're all working together and focusing on that family culture that we always try and enforce every year."

"I think we're looking good," senior Bri Korducki said. "We have a young team this year. We have six freshmen who came in, so it's a young class. We have a lot of sophomores too. A smaller upperclassmen group, but the underclassmen are keeping up with the upperclassmen. That's awesome to see."

"UW-L volleyball has meant so much to me," senior Gabby Johnson said. "It's where I met pretty much all of my best friends in the world. I've gotten to spend so much time with a group of really fun and intelligent and really strong women."

UW-L opens there season on September 1 at the Saint Mary's Sugarloaf Classic in Winona.

