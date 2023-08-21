UW-L volleyball underway with new head coach

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UW-La Crosse volleyball suffered their first losing season last year for the first time since 2014, but they hope to right the ship with a new leader at the helm.
Deb Sazama was an assistant with the program last year. She now leads the Eagles and says she's seeing the players learn a lot about the game and each other during camp.
Sazama last served as a head coach in 2003 before she pursued an education career that saw her receive a doctorate.
She feels that experience will translate to success on the court.
"I think my education background is really beneficial," Sazama said. "I'm very particular in the sequences that I do things. Very purposeful with each practice and each drill that we do. I think that's been really beneficial to us as a team."
"I think that because our team is so family focused that we have each other's back in any situation that we have," senior Anna Rossner said. "There's no bad energy involved with that. It just keeps the energy really positive in the gym."
"I think this year, it's going to be really important to have a really short mindset during the game," senior Kaity Coisman said. "Making sure we're moving on from mistakes quickly. Making sure we're all working together and focusing on that family culture that we always try and enforce every year."
"I think we're looking good," senior Bri Korducki said. "We have a young team this year. We have six freshmen who came in, so it's a young class. We have a lot of sophomores too. A smaller upperclassmen group, but the underclassmen are keeping up with the upperclassmen. That's awesome to see."
"UW-L volleyball has meant so much to me," senior Gabby Johnson said. "It's where I met pretty much all of my best friends in the world. I've gotten to spend so much time with a group of really fun and intelligent and really strong women."
UW-L opens there season on September 1 at the Saint Mary's Sugarloaf Classic in Winona.