 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UW-L women 1st, men 2nd at track championships

  • Updated
  • 0
TRACK.jpg

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WXOW) - The UW-La Crosse track program asserted itself as a top program Saturday after a stellar performance at the NCAA D-III track and field championships in Rochester, New York.

The men took 2nd as a team while the women were named national champions.

Some of Saturday's results include a win in the men's 4x100 meter relay. The group of Ryder Smith, Sam Blaskowski, Spencer Reichart and Luke Schroeder set a national record in prelims and follow it up with a finals victory. Blaskowski also took first place in the 100 meter dash with a time of 10.13 seconds.

Some women's results include Lauren Jarrett taking 2nd in the 100 meter dash and Maddie Hannan with a 2nd place finish here in the 800 meter run.

Click here for full results from the weekend.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you