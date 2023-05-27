UW-L women 1st, men 2nd at track championships

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WXOW) - The UW-La Crosse track program asserted itself as a top program Saturday after a stellar performance at the NCAA D-III track and field championships in Rochester, New York.
The men took 2nd as a team while the women were named national champions.
Some of Saturday's results include a win in the men's 4x100 meter relay. The group of Ryder Smith, Sam Blaskowski, Spencer Reichart and Luke Schroeder set a national record in prelims and follow it up with a finals victory. Blaskowski also took first place in the 100 meter dash with a time of 10.13 seconds.
Some women's results include Lauren Jarrett taking 2nd in the 100 meter dash and Maddie Hannan with a 2nd place finish here in the 800 meter run.
