UW-L women, men both repeat as conference champions

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Maddie Hannan won the women's race, Ethan Gregg won the men's, and both UW-L cross country teams had less than 30 points on Saturday to repeat as WIAC champions. 

Hannan set a personal record by about 20 seconds, taking first place in a time of 21 minutes, 41 seconds. Katelyn Chadwick, Julia Anderson, and Maddie Vantassel also finished in the top 6, as the Eagles scored 26 points to take the team title. 

For the men, Gregg broke the 24-minute mark for the first time in his career to come in first overall. Isaac Wegner and Corey Fairchild also finished in the top 5 to lead the Eagles to the title. 

