UW-L Women's Lacrosse: Eagles look to continue winning ways hosting Augsburg

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Coming off their 4th consecutive win Wednesday in Chicago, the Eagles hope to bring that momentum back home as they host Augsburg Friday afternoon.
The Eagles jump out to an early 8-2 lead after 1 quarter, then quickly add on another 7 goals to lead it 15-5 at halftime. Sophomore Megan Feeney had 6 of those goals for UW-L.
It was much of the same in the second half, with the Eagles only allowing one goal in the final 30 minutes of play.
The home squad grabs their 5th straight win. 25-6 was the final.
Top Scorers- Megan Feeney: 8, Lauren Schwartz: 4
The women return to action Saturday, April 1 when they host Carthage College.