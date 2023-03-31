UW-L Women's Lacrosse: Eagles look to continue winning ways hosting Augsburg

 Skip to main content
...Potent Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow and Strong Winds
Tonight...

.A potent storm moving across the Midwest will bring impactful
winter weather to the area tonight. Rain will transition to snow
this evening and continue overnight before diminishing around
sunrise. This snow will be heavy at times, especially north of
Interstate 90 where rates could exceed an inch per hour. Farther
north, across north-central Wisconsin, rates up to 2 inches an
hour will be possible overnight. Rates this high will cause rapid
accumulations to occur and with the heavy, wet nature of the snow,
power outages and tree damage could occur.

The highest totals of 6 inches or more will be possible for
portions of southeast Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin.
Amounts up to 10 inches could occur over portions of Taylor County
in north-central Wisconsin. Farther south, amounts of 2 to 6
inches are possible north of Interstate 90.

In addition northwest winds will increase tonight, gusting from
35 to 45 mph. Visibilities will be further reduced in the falling
snow, with some drifting mostly in open areas.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM
CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek, Floyd and Chickasaw
Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota,
visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit
511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

.An area of low pressure will transit east across the region today
bringing locally heavy rain and thunderstorms. Rain falling on top
of an existing snowpack will lead to additional water entering the
rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1000 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is likely.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon to late Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage is expected to be reached Monday
afternoon based on the latest forecast information.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

UW-L Women's Lacrosse: Eagles look to continue winning ways hosting Augsburg

  • Updated
  • 0
UW-L Women's Lacrosse

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Coming off their 4th consecutive win Wednesday in Chicago, the Eagles hope to bring that momentum back home as they host Augsburg Friday afternoon.

The Eagles jump out to an early 8-2 lead after 1 quarter, then quickly add on another 7 goals to lead it 15-5 at halftime. Sophomore Megan Feeney had 6 of those goals for UW-L.

It was much of the same in the second half, with the Eagles only allowing one goal in the final 30 minutes of play.

The home squad grabs their 5th straight win. 25-6 was the final.

Top Scorers- Megan Feeney: 8, Lauren Schwartz: 4

The women return to action Saturday, April 1 when they host Carthage College.

