UW-L women's soccer preparing for Friday's season opener

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UW-L soccer will make it's long-awaited return on Friday when they host the College of Saint Benedict at 3 p.m.
The Eagles were voted as the favorite in the WIAC and open the season ranked 13th in the nation. This after going 37-6-5 over the last two years and going 13-1 in conference matchups.
The team made the NCAA tournament's third round in 2022 and have their eyes on more.
Head Coach Jason Murphy enters year ten at the helm and feels hosting playoff games in November will make things easier as they welcome a lot of new faces to the program.
"We just have a super mature, almost kind of older returning group that understands how to play," Murphy said. "They've been in our system. They work hard and they understand what we're trying to do. It's been great being able to add some new kids we have six freshmen and then we added a transfer. It's been nice to add those seven into the mix."
Despite the new faces, the athletes feel the bond this team has is special.
"This program has meant a lot to me," senior Sophia Anger said. "I would consider them all my second family. I've loved soccer since I was three, so getting to play with all my teammates and doing something fun every day is definitely really nice. Especially when school can get stressful."
Just a few days out from their opener, players are dialed in for the year ahead.
"Obviously this game isn't for conference, but in my opinion this is one of the most important games because it's our first game," senior Ainsley Allan said. Getting a win on Friday is extremely important. Kind of getting everyone's hopes high up for the season. Starting off strong is really crucial to our team."
Anger added that Eau Claire and Oshkosh pose the biggest treat to the them this year in the WIAC.