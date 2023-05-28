UW-L women's track returns home after national championship

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After taking the title at the D-III national track meet in New York, UW-L women's track came back to campus Sunday evening with their trophy and more.
The squad was met by friends and family along with balloons that symbolized the number 74. Their title marks the 74th national championship in UW-L athletics history.
Head Coach Nickolas Davis says it was a team effort.
"It's not just the individual accolades that they've amassed over the course of the year," Davis said. "It's how well they support each other. The genuine desire for everybody to have success."
The squad also won the title for outdoor competition a few months ago.
Senior Skye Davis took 1st place in the shot put and is glad to go out a champion.
"It means a lot," Digman said. "We've been working for it for a lot of years. It's really cool to finish my last year with a team championship in both indoor and outdoor."
Freshman Lauren Jarrett, a Logan graduate, placed 2nd in the 100 and 200 meter dash. Her mindset when competing tends to stay consistent.
"I try to keep myself as composed as possible," Jarrett said. "There's definitely a lot of nerves that come with it. At the end of the day, it's fun."
The men finished 2nd as a team over the weekend.