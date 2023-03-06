UW-L wrestlers prepare to take on the nation's best

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The UW-La Crosse wrestling team is packing its bags for Roanoke, Virginia for the NCAA Div. III Championships.
Seven Eagles wrestlers qualified, the most since 2011.
This, after placing 2nd at the Upper Midwest Regional.
UW-L finished their dual meet season with a 13-3 record overall and they're hoping to finish their season in style.
"Just think it was their offseason training. It was their spring and summer training they did on their own. They just kind of made up their mind we wanted to be one of the best teams in the United States and had that opportunity. I think they've been very coachable. We've had a lot of guys come through that have been coachable. I think these guys really stuck together as a family," said head coach Dave Malecek.
"Making it to nationals has been awesome, especially with six other guys this year. Last year there was only four of us. So, it feels more like a family. We're getting ready and we're training pretty hard," said senior Nolan Hertel.
The National Championships are this Friday and Saturday.