UW-L wrestling records pair of Top 10 victories over North Central, Coe College

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The UW-L wrestling team continued their sizzling start to the season on Saturday afternoon, taking down North Central and Coe College in separate duels to move to 4-0 on the year.
Against North Central, the Eagles struggled at the lower weight classes before getting pins from Seth Brossard and Kaylyn Jahn to turn the tide.
In their second match against Coe College, UW-L dropped the first two weight classes before winning five matchups in a row. Sam Lorenz recorded a pin for the Eagles.