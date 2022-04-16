UW-La crosse baseball team flexes muscles, but still drops doubleheader to UW-Whitewater

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- After a hot start in conference play, the UW-La Crosse baseball team started the day Saturday on a five-game skid. They weren't able to get back to their winnings ways in a twin bill against a nationally-ranked UW-Whitewater team, losing the first game 12-5 and the second 9-6.
It was a good offensive showing for the Eagles in game one, as they belted three home runs. George Seaman, Mac Born, and Zach Carney all went yard for UW-L. Born would add 3 more RBI's in the night cap.
The sweep drops the Eagles to 12-13 overall, and 7-9 in the conference. They start 6-game road trip on April 21st against St. Olaf.