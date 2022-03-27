UW-La Crosse baseball team wins big in home opener

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The UW-La Crosse baseball team kicked off their season about two weeks ago, playing their first 8 games in the Florida heat. Sunday afternoon, they were back in the chilly Midwest for their home opener at Copeland Park against Finlandia.
It was all Eagles from start to finish, as they shut down the Lions, 13-0, in seven innings for the win.
Brady Schmitt started on the bump for UW-L, and he came out dealing. The lefty struck out 8 of the first 9 batters he faced. Schmitt ended the day with 17 punch-outs in a complete game shutout.
Eagles took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but the offense was on full display in the 5th inning. UW-L scored 10 runs in the frame, on five hits, five walks, and a hit by pitch. Mac Born and Jack Kelly both had 2-run doubles during the outburst.
With the win, UW-La Crosse improves to 5-4 on the season, and 1-0 in WIAC play.
Next on tap is a tripleheader against Finlandia on Monday to finish off the 4-game set.