UW-La Crosse falls in Round of 32

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WXOW)- It was high stakes for the UW-L men's basketball team Saturday afternoon at the Shirk Center in Bloomington. They took on Illinois Wesleyan on their home floor, with the winner moving on to the Sweet Sixteen.
Eagles started strong, leading by as many as eight points in the first half. They went to the locker room with a 28-27 lead.
The Titans hit a barrage of three-pointers down the stretch. They finished shooting about 35% from beyond the arc.
Eagles lose, 65-56. They still had one of their most successful seasons in program history, tying the season record for wins and recording their first victory in tournament play.