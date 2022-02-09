UW-La Crosse fell to River Falls

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- UW-La Crosse fell to UW-River Halls 66-59 Wednesday night.
Both teams came out on the court with energy Wednesday night.
Falcon's Jenna Zeman tried to break through UW-L's defense but passed the ball to Cassie Heinrichs for a lay-up early in the game.
The Eagle's Kat Fitzgerald passed to Julia Seidel, who tossed it up for three in the second period.
With six minutes left in the third period, the Falcon's Haley DeSouza passed to Katelyn Karch for a Falcon three-pointer.
The Eagles fell to the Falcons 66-59.