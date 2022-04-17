UW-La Crosse football team using spring practice to develop offensive playmakers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- UW-L's football team had an explosive offense last fall, when they qualified for the D3 playoffs for the first time since 2006. The Eagles finished the season 2nd in the WIAC in passing touchdowns, and 3rd in the conference in rushing touchdowns.
Several of the top weapons from last season's 9-3 team are gone now though, including quarterback Jakob Parks and top wideout Jake Simunchak.
One of the program's goals this spring has been figuring out who will step up to replace their production on offense.
"That's what we were, I thought, very good at last year. If we needed to run the ball, we could run the ball. If we needed to air it out, we could air it out," said running back Joey Stutzman. "So now, coming with the same coordinator... it's just mastering this offense, and really just getting it down so we have both of those options."
As a junior, Stutzman was the second-leading rusher in the WIAC. He finished the season with 1,342 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.