UW-L's Coleman defies the odds in earning WIAC honor

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) It's quite rare that you see an offensive lineman win a conference player of the week award.
Those are usually reserved for players who put up big stats during a game.
But UW-La Crosses Noah Coleman defied the odds.
The sophomore left tackle picked up the WIAC's Offensive Player of the Week this week for his work blocking for the Eagles in their 24-17 win over River Falls.
Coleman is part of a veteran offensive line that's have a terrific season.
Even so, the honor came as a surprise to him.
"It's awesome to get recognized. The guys up front have been doing a great job all year. It's awesome to see a big guy get recognized. You don't see that every day. Big guys getting their props, doing the dirty work in the trenches. It's just cool to see. Obviously just ecstatic for that to be," Coleman said.
"What Noah brings is personality. He's got that personality. He's goofy. He makes you smile he makes you laugh. Just his overall development as a player from day 1. I think he showed up on campus maybe 250 pounds. Now you look at him at 280 pounds with the athleticism," said UW-L head coach Matt Janus.
Coleman and the Eagles take on Platteville this Saturday at Harring Stadium.