UW-L's Garcia, Helterbrand embrace two-headed approach at QB

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Two heads are better than one. At least, that's the case according to the UW-L football team.
Rather than picking a single starting quarterback to lead the offense, the Eagles are going into the season with a plan to have both Cade Garcia and Keyser Helterbrand split time under center.
Garcia, a senior, and Helterbrand, a sophomore, think their contrasting playstyles will keep opposing defenses on their toes.
"I'd definitely say Keyser is a much better runner than I am. Not to say I can't move a little bit, but he's definitely more of a runner than me," said Garcia.
"Cade can read a defense like none other. He's super smart, he knows where to go with the ball, his eyes are usually in the right spot," said Helterbrand. "I think having two quarterbacks that give you two different looks is just super hard for a defense to adjust against."
Another benefit, according to the duo, is having an extra set of eyes to analyze the best way to move the ball.
"When he's on the field, I'm going to help him as much as I can," said Helterbrand. "If I see something that maybe will help him on his next drive, we'll be talking to each other."
"When you're on the sideline, the game's definitely a little slower," said Garcia. "It's easier to pick things up that you might not see when you're in the saddle trying to make things happen."
UW-L hosts Dakota State at 4:00pm on Saturday. The two teams also played in early September last year, with the Eagles winning that game 42-21.