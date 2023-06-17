UW-L's Wick coaching Legion softball team after graduation

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - After appearing in more than 60 games for UW-La Crosse softball, outfielder Mariah Wick is staying close to the game after graduation.
The Onalaska native took on the role as Head Coach of the West Salem Post 51 softball team, which is comprised of recent high school graduates and younger athletes. Wednesday was the club's first home game where they took on Wick's hometown club.
Wick says she has always want to be in her current role.
"I've always loved the coaching side of games," Wick said. "I've been helping out at places throughout high school and into my college career. It's just nice to give back to the up and coming youth. I would like to be as involved as they would let me. I love to work with the girls one-on-one, team settings, in-season, out of season. Whatever the girls want, I'm here to help in whatever shape or form they'd like."
2023 is the first year of Legion softball in the state of Wisconsin.