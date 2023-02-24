UW-Whitewater edges out UW-La Crosse in WIAC tournament semifinals

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Freshman Miles Barnstable scored a game-high 22 points, helping lead the Warhawks to a 72-68 win over the Eagles on Friday night.
Whitewater led 37-32 at halftime, but the Eagles worked their way all the way back to tie the game at 58 with less than four minutes to play.
The Warhawks made several key plays down the stretch to hang on for the win.
UW-L will now wait to hear if they earn an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. They've qualified in two out of the past four seasons.