UWL Eagles continue their winning streak with wins over Platteville

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- After winning 2-0 over Platteville in game one, the Eagles are on a nine-game winning streak.
At the bottom of the fourth inning, Eagle's Hailey Pitzl hit a fly ball out to right field, sending Emily Lyman flying from third to home; the Eagles lead 2-0.
Platteville's Danielle Trumbo hit a grounder down the third baseline, the Eagles shutting down the Pioneers at the top of the fifth with the out at first.
At the top seventh, Trumbo grounds the ball to pitcher Elise Weinzierl who tossed the ball to first base to shut down the game.
The Eagles also won game two over the Pioneers, 4-2.