LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UW-La Crosse went head to head with UW-Stevens Point on the wrestling mats.
UWL Wrestling wins big over UWSP
- Ethan Davis
-
- Updated
- 0
Ethan Davis
Videographer
