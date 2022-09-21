V-Hawks look to go undefeated on home pitch as they welcome Hamline

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Viterbo Men's Soccer has started their season with eight straight shutout wins. They hosted the Pipers Wednesday evening in their final home game of the season.
In the 31st minute, Hamline's Logan Weller finds a way past his defender and buries the ball in the net. That would be the first goal scored on the V-Hawks all season.
The V-Hawks trailed at halftime for the first time this year.
64th minute, Jacob Battista gets control of a corner kick and directs it into the back of the net. It's all knotted up at 1.
With less than 3 minutes left, Battista is lined up for a penalty kick. It would be stopped by the goalie, but here come Alfie Gyurkovits. He nets the game-winner on the rebound.
Viterbo narrowly escapes with the 2-1 victory and moves to 9-0 on the season.
For the first time in Luke Dunn's five seasons as head coach, the V-Hawks go undefeated on their home pitch.