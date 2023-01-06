 Skip to main content
V-Hawks seek to improve on .500 start hosting Presentation College

  • Updated
  • 0
Viterbo Basketball
Billy Hatfield

After starting 7-3, the V-Hawks have been on a 4-game skid. They hope to right the ship in 2023 and that starts against the Saints.

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - After starting 7-3, the V-Hawks have been on a 4-game skid. They hope to right the ship in 2023 and that starts against the Saints.

Viterbo started hot, building a 44-26 lead at halftime. The Saints would outscore the home team by 14 in the second half, but come up just short. The V-Hawks narrowly escape with the 78-74 win.

Robert Cunitz paced the V-Hawks with 16 points. Ben Olson and Jack Monis added 15 points each.

Viterbo returns to the hardwood Saturday, January 7 hosting Mayville State at 5:00 pm.

