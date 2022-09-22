V-Hawks soccer getting their kicks

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The Viterbo men's soccer team continues to roll right along.
They're now 9-0 after Wednesday's thrilling 2-1 win over Hamline.
The V-Hawks have given up just one goal all season, that was on Wednesday.
They have 8 shutouts and despite all that still don't find themselves in the national rankings.
Even though their defense has been elite, they've proven it's not the only way they can beat you.
"We've shown in these games we can win in many ways where we'll dominate possession and wear teams out with passing. There's times where we'll defend for most of the time and be very advantageous with the chances we get. There's times where we have to fight a little bit and come back and make things scrappy," said head coach Luke Dunn.
"This is the best team for the three years I've been here. This is may last season. We've got a lot of quality players from overseas. To be honest, we're all just winners. We want to win. Every game we push to win so hard," said forward Alfie Gyurkovits.
The V-Hawks went 16-1-1 last season.
Wednesday was their last regular season home match.