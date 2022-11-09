Veenendall, Mislivecek set their sights on the next level

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) A busy day at Central High School on Wednesday where a pair of athletes finalized their commitments to play at the college level.
Avery Veenendall will play volleyball at Div. II Seattle Pacific University.
Veenendall coming off a terrific season in which she surpassed 1000 career assists.
Also, Brittany Mislivecek signed a letter of intent play basketball at Div. II Michigan Tech on scholarship.
She averaged nearly 19 points a game for the RiverHawks last season as a junior.
"I love the girls and the coaches. It's a great environment. It's a smaller school. I really enjoyed that but it's in a bigger city. So I really like having options, stuff to do," Veenendall said.
"When I first went there, I got to know the players and coaches and they wlecomed my parents and me. It was really like a welcoming feeling, and I could see myself going there for the next four years," said Mislivecek.
Wednesday was the first day high school athletes could sign their letters of intent.