Vikings add speedy receiver with 1st round pick

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa... Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon, Crawford and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and Clayton Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Crawford, Grant and Clayton Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and Trempealeau Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and Pepin Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 915 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Thursday was 15.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.7 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.7 feet on 04/20/1969. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&