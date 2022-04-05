Vikings and Hilltoppers need an extra frame

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - Two offensive powerhouses faced off Tuesday afternoon on Onalaska's Jaycee Field. Both teams coming off of 10+ run victories in their first games of the season, they hope to continue the offensive efficiency as the season continues.
The bats stayed hot for both teams in this one. They score a combined 21 runs on the night and need an extra inning to decide the outcome.
Onalaska walks it off with a triple and single in the bottom of the 8th. 11-10 is the final.
The Hilltoppers have now scored 26 runs in their first 2 games, the Vikings have scored 22.
Hilltoppers next game: 4/12 vs. Logan 4:30pm
Vikings next game: 4/7 vs. Aquinas 4:30pm