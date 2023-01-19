 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SLIPPERY CONDITIONS POSSIBLE DUE TO SOME LIGHT FREEZING MIST
MIXED WITH SNOW...AND RE-FREEZE OF MELTED SNOW...

Light freezing drizzle and snow could cause slippery travel this
evening. In addition, air temperatures near freezing will continue
to cool into the 20s with any melted snow re-freezing. Untreated
roadways and elevated surfaces could become icy and slippery.

Remember to slow down and allow extra time to reach your
destination. Slippery spots will be possible for the morning
commute as well with lows in the teens to lower 20s.

Vikings and Spartans meet on the mats

  • Updated
  • 0
Holmen vs. Sparta Wrestling
Billy Hatfield

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Holmen wrestling squad hosted the grapplers from Sparta for a Thursday evening dual.

The evening started with a lightweight pin by Kaleb Runde to put the Vikings on top. It would take until the 132 round for Sparta to get on the board, a 6-4 decision for Jaden Kondor. Sparta would collect a pair of pins, but could never catch the Vikings.

Holmen wins it big, 59-15.

Final Results:

106: Kaleb Runde (HOLM) over Landon Connelly (SPAR) (Fall 1:44)

113: Jin Xiong (HOLM) over Vanessa Gavilan (SPAR) (Dec 18-12)

120: Camden Thiele (HOLM) over Brandon Walters (SPAR) (Fall 1:13)

126: Turner Campbell (HOLM) over Devon Lietzau (SPAR) (MD 13-5)

132: Jaden Kondor (SPAR) over AJ Alesch (HOLM) (Dec 6-4)

138: Preston Kratochvill (HOLM) over (SPAR) (For.)

145: Jared Rotering (HOLM) over Carter Erickson (SPAR) (Fall 3:04)

152: Matt McBride (HOLM) over Nathan Poss (SPAR) (Fall 2:31)

160: Brock Connelly (SPAR) over Eli Lachecki (HOLM) (Fall 1:12)

170: Benson Swatek (HOLM) over Emmett Brooks (SPAR) (MD 15-6)

182: Gavin Bramwell (HOLM) over Logan Engel (SPAR) (Fall 1:18)

195: Carson Weber (HOLM) over Austin Walters (SPAR) (Fall 2:43)

220: Ron White (HOLM) over Hayden Anderson (SPAR) (Fall 1:07)

285: Cadence Zwiefel (SPAR) over Tristen Brennan (HOLM) (Fall 2:34)

