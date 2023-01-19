Vikings and Spartans meet on the mats

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Holmen wrestling squad hosted the grapplers from Sparta for a Thursday evening dual.
The evening started with a lightweight pin by Kaleb Runde to put the Vikings on top. It would take until the 132 round for Sparta to get on the board, a 6-4 decision for Jaden Kondor. Sparta would collect a pair of pins, but could never catch the Vikings.
Holmen wins it big, 59-15.
Final Results:
106: Kaleb Runde (HOLM) over Landon Connelly (SPAR) (Fall 1:44)
113: Jin Xiong (HOLM) over Vanessa Gavilan (SPAR) (Dec 18-12)
120: Camden Thiele (HOLM) over Brandon Walters (SPAR) (Fall 1:13)
126: Turner Campbell (HOLM) over Devon Lietzau (SPAR) (MD 13-5)
132: Jaden Kondor (SPAR) over AJ Alesch (HOLM) (Dec 6-4)
138: Preston Kratochvill (HOLM) over (SPAR) (For.)
145: Jared Rotering (HOLM) over Carter Erickson (SPAR) (Fall 3:04)
152: Matt McBride (HOLM) over Nathan Poss (SPAR) (Fall 2:31)
160: Brock Connelly (SPAR) over Eli Lachecki (HOLM) (Fall 1:12)
170: Benson Swatek (HOLM) over Emmett Brooks (SPAR) (MD 15-6)
182: Gavin Bramwell (HOLM) over Logan Engel (SPAR) (Fall 1:18)
195: Carson Weber (HOLM) over Austin Walters (SPAR) (Fall 2:43)
220: Ron White (HOLM) over Hayden Anderson (SPAR) (Fall 1:07)
285: Cadence Zwiefel (SPAR) over Tristen Brennan (HOLM) (Fall 2:34)