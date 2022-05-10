 Skip to main content
Vikings and Warriors face off on the diamond

  • Updated
  • 0
Holmen Caledonia Baseball

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Caledonia baseball team took a trip across the Mississippi Tuesday evening for a non-conference match-up with Holmen.

Vikings lead it 3-1 after 4 innings, when Hunter Goetzinger powers a double into left field. He would eventually score from third on a wild pitch, to bring Caledonia within one run.

That's where it stayed until 6th, when Jack Walter slaps a single into right with the bases loaded to score 2 for Holmen.

That's all they would need as they take the game 5-2 at home.

Vikings' next game: 5/12 @ Central 5:00pm

Warriors' next game: 5/12 @ Lewiston-Altura 5:00pm

