Vikings host the Panthers to kick off the softball season

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Holmen softball team got an early start to the season in a non-conference match-up with West Salem.
After a scoreless pair of innings, the Panthers finally get things going in the 3rd. Signe Roesler brings in the runner from third with an RBI single.
The Vikings answer right back in the bottom of the frame. A solo home run by Izzy Jahr caps off the 3-run inning and the home team leads 3-1.
But here comes West Salem. A pair of 2-RBI triples by Maclaine Heilman and Sydney Laursen highlight a massive Panther explosion in the 4th.
West Salem wins it on the road. 10-6 the final.